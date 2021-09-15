UNI struggles with belief in three-game loss to Iowa State

“The biggest thing was our first ball contact,” Petersen said. “It was probably one of our poorest passing matches of the season and passing hasn’t been our strength.

“I thought we did a better job tonight after we made a poor pass of putting our hitters in a better situation, but our hitters just weren’t responding. I think at one point we had three or four hitters hitting negative.”

The Panthers hit .064 on the night with Carly Spies and Megan Witte leading the UNI attack with six and five kills, respectively.

Eleanor Holthaus led Iowa State (7-2) with 13 on .375 hitting, and Kenzie Mantz had 12 on .276 hitting.

In the end, Petersen challenged her team to find more fight in themselves and bring that to the court.

“One of the things we have talked about is when we play some of the teams that are ranked or traditionally have good teams we have not gone after them,” Petersen said. “While on paper maybe it looks like they are supposed to win or whatever I feel like we are approaching it that way instead of playing like we have nothing to lose and going after it.”