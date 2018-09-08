MUNCIE, Ind. — Northern Iowa completed a sweep through the Ball State tournament field Saturday with a three-game rout of North Dakota State, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15.
The Panthers (5-4), who defeated Ball State and Indiana State Friday, had another balanced effort against North Dakota State.
Karlie Taylor finished with 15 kills, Piper Thomas added 14 and Jaydlin Seehase had 13 as the Panthers hit .277 as a team. Rachel Koop assisted on 44 kills, Kendyl Sorge dug up 15 balls and Taylor Hedges had 10 digs.
UNI held the Bison to a .091 attack percentage and just 27 total kills. Nobody reached double figures in kills for North Dakota State (2-8).
The Panthers play at the Illinois Tournament Friday and Saturday where they will face Lipscomb, Illinois and Creighton in their final tune-up before the Missouri Valley Conference season begins.
Men’s golf
UNI IN 15TH PLACE: Northern Iowa improved by three strokes, but couldn’t move up in the team standings Saturday at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite hosted by Air Force.
Wyoming leads the tournament with a two-round total of 567, one shot ahead of Colorado. UNI is 15th at 599. Mike McGilton of New Mexico State has a three-stroke lead in the individual standings after rounds of 68 and 67. Sam Sacquitne of UNI is tied for 15th at 143 (70-73) and Alex Pries is tied for 61st at 150 (74-76).
The tournament concludes today.
