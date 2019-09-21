MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Northern Iowa had eighth-ranked Marquette on its heels early, but the Golden Eagles recovered for a four-set win to wrap up the Marquette Invitational Saturday night.
Set scores were 20-25, 25-22, 28-26, 25-6.
UNI (6-8) surged to a three-point lead in the middle of the opening set and carried it through to the finish. Kate Busswitz had five kills, Emily Holterhaus and Karlie Taylor four each and Abbi Staack dug up 15 balls in a set where the Panthers out-hit Marquette .317-.136.
UNI had a 17-11 advantage in kills in set two, but committed seven attack errors as the Golden Eagles fought off a late rally. After a heartbreaking loss in the third set, Marquette put the Panthers away with authority in the fourth to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Taylor and Busswitz had 13 kills each to lead UNI while Staack finished with 34 digs.
Earlier Saturday, UNI swept Green Bay (7-4) in three tight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. Taylor had 14 kills, Holterhaus 11 and Busswitz 10. Staack led four players in double-digit digs with 22.
Friday, the Panthers opened the tournament with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 win over St. Louis (6-5). Taylor racked up 18 kills at a .308 hitting efficiency while Kaylissa Arndorfer added eight kills (.400) and four blocks and Busswitz seven kills. Rachel Koop had 38 assists and Staack led UNI with 12 digs.
The Panthers (5-7) held St. Louis (6-5) to .121 hitting and the Billikens had no players with double-digit kills.
Women's soccer
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 2, UNI 0: South Dakota State scored the game's only goals in the first half and blanked UNI Friday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
The Jackrabbits (6-3) controlled the opening half and got a goal from Karlee Manding in the sixth minute for the early lead. Maya Hansen doubled it in the 27th minute.
South Dakota State finished with a 15-11 advantage in shots and a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.
The Panthers (3-3) return to action Sunday at Western Illinois.
