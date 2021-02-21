 Skip to main content
UNI roundup: Panther volleyball sweeps Southern Illinois; Omaha edges UNI tennis
top story
UNI ROUNDUP

UNI roundup: Panther volleyball sweeps Southern Illinois; Omaha edges UNI tennis

Inga Rotto 2020

Rotto

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team secured a road sweep over Southern Illinois Sunday afternoon, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.

The Panthers clicked in the opening set with 16 kills on 29 attacks for a .414 hitting percentage, the second highest team hitting percentage in a set this season. UNI added four service aces and one block in the frame.

Carly Spies tied a back-and-forth second set at 21 with a kill before UNI took a 2-0 match lead after Southern Illinois committed four attack errors over the next six points.

UNI trailed 13-9 in the third set before closing strong.

Inga Rotto's 11 kills on .500 hitting led a UNI team that recorded 39 kills at a .258 hitting percentage. Setter Tayler Alden tallied 36 assists and libero Baylee Petersen led the back row with 13 digs as UNI held Southern Illinois to a .170 hitting percentage.

Tennis

One day after suffering a 5-2 defeat to Omaha, the UNI tennis team split its six singles matches during a 4-3 loss in a rematch with the Mavericks inside Waterloo's Black Hawk Tennis Club.

Omaha again swept the doubles point. UNI then made a comeback in singles play. Emma Carr and Valentina Caro won straight-set matches for the Panthers and UNI's Thaissa Moreira prevailed in a third-set tiebreak.

Omaha also won a pair of singles matches in straight sets and the Mavericks secured a match-clinching set three tiebreak victory from Addison Miller at No. 6 singles.

UNI logo 2014

Omaha 4, UNI 3

Doubles

1. Marie Kapelevich/Natalie Lorentz (UNO) def. Emma Carr/Olivia Fain (UNI), 6-4

2. Colby Kelley/Brooke Covington (UNO) def. Thaissa Moreira/Valentina Caro (UNI), 6-2

3. Ines Absisan/Addison Miller (UNO) def. Madeline Doherty/Issa Sullivan (UNI), 6-1

Singles

1. Emma Carr (UNI) def. Ines Absisan (UNO), 6-4, 6-4

2. Natalie Lorentz (UNO) def. Madeline Doherty (UNI), 6-2, 7-6(6)

3. Thaissa Moreira (UNI) def. Colby Kelley (UNO), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(3)

4. Valentina Caro (UNI) def. Lily Tiemeyer (UNO), 6-4, 6-3

5. Brooke Covington (UNO) def. Olivia Fain (UNI), 6-2, 6-4

6. Addison Miller (UNO) def. Issa Sullivan (UNI), 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(4)

