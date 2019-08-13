LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team received 13 votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released Tuesday.
UNI is coming off a 24-10, NCAA Tournament season that saw the Panthers win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles. Karlie Taylor, Kate Busswitz, Inga Rotto, Jaydlin Seehase, Baylee Petersen, Rachel Koop, Abbie Staack and Taylor Hedges are returning regulars from a year ago.
The Panthers play a tough non-conference schedule again this season that includes No. 4 Texas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 14 USC, No. 16 Marquette and No. 18 Creighton as well as Texas State and Missouri, which were among the teams that received votes in the preseason poll.
Stanford was an overwhelming pick for No. 1 in the poll. The Cardinal received 62 of the 64 available first-place votes. Nebraska is second and Minnesota third.
