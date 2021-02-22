 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNI rallies from down two games to beat Southern Illinois
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UNI rallies from down two games to beat Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
Inga Rotto 2020

Rotto

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Northern Iowa rallied from an two-game deficit to top Southern Illinois in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s volleyball match Monday.

One day after sweeping the Salukis, the Panthers were put on their heels early as SIU captured the first two games, 25-18, 25-19.

Then UNI (5-6 overall, 5-3 MVC) had to rally to win game three, 29-27, before finishing off the comeback with 25-23, 15-13 wins in the final two games.

Four Panthers had double-digit kills in the match led by Inga Rotto’s 14. Yagmur Cinel had 11 and Kaylissa Arndorfer and Tayler Alden each had 10.

Emily Holterhaus added nine and Megan Witte had eight while only playing in the final three games.

Alden dished out 44 assists. Kaylee Donner ahd 21 digs, while Carly Spies and Arndorfer each had four block assists.

UNI returns to action Sunday when it hosts Indiana State at 6 p.m. inside the McLeod Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News