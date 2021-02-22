UNI rallies from down two games to beat Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Northern Iowa rallied from an two-game deficit to top Southern Illinois in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s volleyball match Monday.

One day after sweeping the Salukis, the Panthers were put on their heels early as SIU captured the first two games, 25-18, 25-19.

Then UNI (5-6 overall, 5-3 MVC) had to rally to win game three, 29-27, before finishing off the comeback with 25-23, 15-13 wins in the final two games.

Four Panthers had double-digit kills in the match led by Inga Rotto’s 14. Yagmur Cinel had 11 and Kaylissa Arndorfer and Tayler Alden each had 10.

Emily Holterhaus added nine and Megan Witte had eight while only playing in the final three games.

Alden dished out 44 assists. Kaylee Donner ahd 21 digs, while Carly Spies and Arndorfer each had four block assists.

UNI returns to action Sunday when it hosts Indiana State at 6 p.m. inside the McLeod Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.