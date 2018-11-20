CEDAR FALLS — With the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title secured, the next item on the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team’s checklist is the MVC tournament title.
The top-seeded Panthers (22-9 overall, 16-2 MVC) will pursue that goal this weekend in Springfield, Mo., beginning with a 7:30 p.m. semifinal matchup Friday against either Valparaiso or Missouri State.
UNI went 1-1 this past weekend, losing a five-set match to Evansville, before rebounding and sweeping Indiana State Saturday. The Panthers are seeking the program’s 17th MVC tournament crown this weekend.
“Wide open,” assistant coach Kalani Mahi said Monday of the MVC tourney. “You have Bradley, who is a three-seed just swept Illinois State, who is a two-seed. Valpo and Missouri State just played each other and went five and it was a match that went back and forth. Drake just a week a two ago was kind of on the outside looking in and earned their way in.
“With Evansville’s win over us, I’m sure people are looking at that result and saying, ‘Hey, we have an opportunity to knock off the No. 1 seed.’ I think it is wide open.”
WRESTLING: UNI coach Doug Schwab called a split of weekend duals at Pittsburgh (a 21-19 loss) and West Virginia (a 27-19 win) a mixed bag.
“Just not as sharp and crisp as we need to be in some of the finishes, some of the situations,” said Schwab. “But like I said, it was good for our guys to step up on the second day and respond, and some guys really stepped up in some situations.”
UNI is next in action Dec. 1-2 at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Panthers (1-2) dropped their second consecutive game Sunday, falling to Northern Illinois 70-59.
“To be honest, it is really about our inability to shoot the basketball right now,” head coach Tanya Warren said. “It is nothing more than that, nothing less than that. We have to find a way to make open shots.”
UNI hosts Creighton tonight, where fans can get in free by donating canned food at the door.
“I’m anxious to see how this team responds back at home,” Warren added.
