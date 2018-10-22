CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s past two conference matches have foreshadowed the type of challenge the Panthers face as they step into the second half of Missouri Valley Conference play.
UNI improved its league record to 10-0 Friday night with a home win over Drake that marked the team’s second five set affair. After winning that initial rematch with the Bulldogs, Panthers’ coach Bobbi Petersen said during Monday’s weekly press conference that her team will look to expand its offense through this back half of league play that continues Friday and Saturday with home matches against Loyola and Valparaiso.
“It’s just a matter of going in and continuing to get a little bit better each day, get a little more consistent with the things that we’ve been talking about,” Petersen said. “The other thing is just being able to throw in some different things, especially offensively.
“We’ve played these teams before and there’s oodles and oodles of video that you can watch and break down by rotation so they know what we’re doing in every rotation. To be able to throw some different things in there is going to be very important.”
Valparaiso Friday and Loyola Saturday will each challenge UNI’s attack. The Crusaders (20-5, 7-3 MVC) rank second in the conference with opponents hitting just .156 in their league matches. Loyola (13-9, 5-5) is the league’s top blocking team.
Offensively, Petersen is pleased with the growth see continues to see from setter Rachel Koop who recorded another 60-assist match on Friday against Drake. Middle Kate Busswitz shined with 11 kills and seven blocks, while fellow middle Piper Thomas recorded 17 kills without a single attack error throughout that five set match.
Accuracy was a challenge for the Panthers on Sunday as they had six or more hitting errors in the first three sets of a non-conference loss to No. 18 that ended the team’s win streak at 10.
“We did some really good things in all areas of our game,” Petersen said. “I think one of the things we talked about as a program after that with our team is we just weren’t consistent with everything that we were doing.”
UNI was 27th among voters in Monday’s AVCA coaches poll with an RPI that ranks 20th nationally. Panthers’ outside hitter Karlie Taylor currently sports an average of 4.81 kills per set that leads the conference and ranks eighth nationally. Koop’s 11.7 assists per set average also leads the league and ranks fifth in the nation.
UNI WOMEN’S SOCCER: With only one match remaining in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season, plenty is still up in the air before Sunday’s postseason tournament begins.
UNI (8-7-2, 3-3 MVC) has clinched a place in the six-team playoff and would host a match as the No. 3 seed with a Wednesday road win over Illinois State (9-7-2, 4-2).
Last week, the Panthers recovered from a 2-1 loss to Drake in which coach Bruce Erickson felt his squad was outworked in all areas by scoring three first-half goals to secure a 3-0 win over Valparaiso Saturday through extreme wind conditions at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
“Breezy is putting it lightly, gale force winds,” Erickson said, addressing Saturday’s playing conditions. “To be able to show up and grind through that was not a game where great, pretty soccer was going to win out. You had to labor through a game like that.
“I’m proud of that they’ve been flexible and yet performed admirably. That shows a certain degree of toughness so hopefully that we be something that we can ride through the end of the year.”
