CEDAR FALLS — Tradition is a word that University of Northern Iowa volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen challenges those in her program to actively uphold.
Petersen’s culture of success added up to a milestone 500th career victory last weekend with a sweep at Indiana State, before her team rallied from two sets down at Evansville to secure win number 501.
The veteran coach has the potential to secure another major career achievement inside the McLeod Center as early as Saturday. Wins over Southern Illinois and Missouri State will draw Petersen even with her predecessor, Iradge Ahrabi-Fard, atop the program’s coaching career win list.
Ahrabi-Fard finished with a 503-142-4 record during his 19-year tenure, while Petersen’s career mark stands at 501-160 over a 20-year stretch.
Indeed, these past four decades of Panther volleyball have featured incredible continuity. Kim Davis has worked the past 18 seasons on Petersen’s staff, while Michelle Bolte has spent 18 years as the director of volleyball operations.
“One of the biggest things we talk about all the time is just the huge sense of responsibility that we feel to so many amazing, wonderful people that have been a part of building a tradition over the years, starting with Iradge,” Petersen said. “All the fans and all the administration and student-athletes and amazing, wonderful people have worked so hard, put so much into this program, and sacrificed so much.”
Following a successful collegiate volleyball career as a head coach in Cedar Falls for the past two decades, Petersen has enjoyed seeing the manner in which her athletes have embraced the opportunity to leave their mark.
“One of the things we always talk about with our team coming in each year is, ‘Are you going to be part of the contribution to the tradition or are you going to rely on the tradition?’ It’s a really big difference,” Petersen said. “We have student-athletes that year-in and year-out come in and buy into wanting to be people that want to contribute to what so many others have established over the years.”
Despite 4-7 conference records, Southern Illinois and Missouri State enter the McLeod Center on high notes. Missouri State swept Illinois State and Bradley last weekend, while Southern Illinois split with those same teams tied for third in the MVC standings.
SOCCER: UNI’s soccer team struggled to catch a break during Saturday’s 1-0 home loss against Evansville. The Panthers had a shot hit the post, and later were unable to capitalize on a one-on-one opportunity as they were held scoreless.
“Saturday kind of embodied our season thus far, just doing enough to lose, instead of enough to win,” UNI coach Bruce Erickson said.
UNI (5-10, 1-5 MVC) will travel to Valparaiso (1-14-1, 1-5) Thursday. The Panthers need a win and a little help to secure a place in the MVC Tournament.
