CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team is halfway to one of its goals.
After a 3-0 week, the Panthers (15-6 overall) have finished the first half of the Missouri Valley Conference season a perfect 9-0.
UNI, ranked 26th in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, opens the second half of the conference season Friday by hosting in-state rival Drake before taking on 19th-ranked Marquette Sunday in a 2 p.m. non-conference match.
“I think the biggest part about it ... Yes, we are 9-0, but I think these first nine matches we have learned a lot,” Panther head coach Bobbi Petersen said Monday. “We have learned a lot about things we need to continue to be better at and do better if we want to continue to have a run at that conference championship.”
UNI opened conference play with a sweep of Drake in Des Moines, but Petersen said UNI will be facing a different Bulldog team this time around.
Drake (16-7 overall, 5-4 MVC) has played the bulk of its conference slate without a pair of starters, but Petersen said both players are expected to return to the lineup soon. That creates an element of the unknown for Friday’s match.
“In my opinion they are playing well with what they have been dealt,” Petersen said. “Any of us that are missing two starters are going to struggle a little bit and still try to find ways to win.
“I think they have done a good job of completely changing their offense. It is big difference between a 5-1 and a 6-2, and they weren’t a team that was going in and out of that. They were going straight-up 6-2 and had to change that.”
Panther junior Karlie Taylor was named MVC Player of the Week Monday after racking up 61 kills and 42 digs in UNI’s three wins last week.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: It’s the home stretch for UNI, which plays two of its final three conference games this week at home, beginning with Drake on Wednesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
UNI is coming off a 1-1 week, including a 2-1 win over Indiana State on the road Saturday that put the Panthers in the thick of a wide-open MVC race.
“This is my 18th year in the Valley, and I don’t ever think I’ve seen a year with three games to go be as wide open,” head coach Bruce Erickson said. “I think we could finish eighth, and we could finish tied for first with three games left, which is crazy.”
CROSS COUNTRY: It was a mixed performance for the Panthers at Bradley this past weekend, but head coach Dave Paulsen said with two weeks to prepare for the MVC Championships at the same course, both teams are anxious to use the time between competitions to get better.
“I just know they are anxious,” Paulsen said. “When they came off the course they weren’t real satisfied with their performance, so for me that is good.”
WOMEN’S SWIMMING: UNI won 14 of 16 events in a competition it held this past week. Head coach Nick Lakin said there were multiple outstanding performances.
“Our freshman class really started to add some value on Saturday,” Lakin said. “Rachelle Houlette won the 200 IM, Sam Galvin had some great swims, and Lauren Havertape was on our two winning relays and is really starting to step forward. I’m excited about that.
“Good effort overall, and we found some things we can do better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.