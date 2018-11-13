CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team is two wins away from its first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship since 2013.
With a 21-8 overall mark and a 15-1 conference record, the Panthers can secure their 18th overall league crown with wins over Evansville and Indiana State Friday and Saturday.
It will be a tall task, UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said Monday, primarily because of the locations.
“We play in my opinion two of the toughest places in the Missouri Valley Conference,” Petersen said. “They are both a little West Gym-like, if most of you remember that far back when we played in the West Gym.”
The Panthers are at Evansville on Friday.
The Aces have lost five five-set matches this season. Saturday at Indiana State, UNI faces a team Petersen describes as gritty and scrappy on defense.
“I think our kids are really excited and one of those things where we definitely know we have to take care of business this weekend,” said Petersen.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Head coach Tanya Warren said a season-opening win over Delaware (79-67) was a great way to start the season, but Sunday’s loss at Marquette (102-61) wasn’t much to talk about.
“This time of year that you have to get better, we know that, and I was really pleased with a lot of things we did on Friday night,” Warren said. “There is nothing really to take about yesterday’s game.”
Senior guard Ellie Howell scored 30 points in the two games to become the 24th Panther in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. She now has 1,005 career points.
UNI plays at Northern Illinois Sunday at 2 p.m. to kick off a busy stretch.
Warren said the Panthers should get senior guard Mikaela Morgan back this weekend after she missed UNI’s opening two games with an injury.
WRESTLING: UNI opens its dual season at Pittsburgh Saturday before facing West Virginia in its Big 12 dual opener on Sunday.
“We have a great opportunity,” head coach Doug Schwab said. “You get to watch these guys a little bit and they are going to come out and plan on beating us. Obviously they see some of the rankings and we are ranked ahead of them.”
Schwab said he will be taking 12 wrestlers, but a couple of injured starters won’t compete.
“I start thinking about the nationals are in Pittsburgh, Pa., and ... I think we’ve got to get used to winning in that town and might as well start this weekend,” he said.
