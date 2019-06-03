CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa volleyball head coach Bobbi Petersen announced the hiring of Jason Allen as an assistant coach Monday.
Allen brings a wealth of collegiate coaching experience to the Panther staff, dating back to his first position at North Dakota State in 2002. He has also coached at Sam Houston State, Iowa, Marquette and most recently Houston where he served as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
"Jason brings a great depth of experience in a number of different areas," Petersen said in a statement. "When going through this process there were so many wonderful things said about Jason, but one that really stood out to me was that he is a genuinely good person that will not be outworked, which I think fits extremely well with our program's values.
"His communication and organizational abilities, as well as his energy and competitive mentality will also be tremendous assets to our program."
Allen is excited to join a program for which he has the utmost respect.
"Bobbi and the staff have established a nationally relevant and competitive program, and I am excited to help build upon that tradition," he said. "My wife Jennifer and I are incredibly excited for this new chapter, and we are looking forward to bringing our family back to the great state of Iowa."
Allen is a 2000 graduate of Oklahoma Baptist. He and Jennifer have two daughters, Sophia and Abigail.
