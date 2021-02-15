UNI fights back, defeats Missouri State in five

Sometimes, the sequel is better than the original.
On Monday night, the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team scored some redemption after Sunday’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Missouri State. The Panthers came out on top over the Bears with a five-set revenge victory.
The match started off slowly for UNI, with a 25-18 loss in set one, but the Panthers bounced back with wins in sets two and three by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.
In set four, the Panthers and Bears battled to a 25-25 tie, but back-to-back kills by Brooklyn Cink and Azyah Green clinched the set for Missouri State.
In set five, the Bears got out to a 9-5 lead, but the Panthers battled back with a 5-0 run, to go up, 10-9. After a sideout by the Bears, and an attack error by UNI freshman Yagmur Cinel, Missouri State took a one-point lead, 11-10. UNI then reeled off another 5-0 run to win the match, with the deciding point coming on an attack error by Missouri State freshman Reagan Casey.
According to UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen, the improvement the team showed made Monday’s victory one of the most satisfying of the season.
As a team, UNI finished the night with 65 total kills, compared to 53 for Missouri State. The Panthers also had 13 aces on the night, along with 57 assists, while the Beats totaled 11 and 46.
“What is satisfying is that we got better, and we got better at a lot of things this weekend,” Petersen said. “Now it’s just a matter of being able to get more consistency in those things that we showed that we can be better in. I thought we did a nice job tonight of focusing on our strengths rather than worrying about the things that we need to get better at.”
Junior Inga Rotto led the way for the Panthers with 16 kills on the night, while sophomore Kaylissa Arndorfer had 13. On defense, junior Baylee Petersen had a team-high 17 digs, and tied with Kaylee Donner for the team lead with four aces.
For the Bears, Amelia Flynn and Azyah Green tied for the team-high with 16 kills, while Holly Lugenbill had 13 digs.
After coming within three points of a victory on Sunday, the Panthers weren’t about to let another one slip away.
“We definitely took the night, just to refocus and watch film,” Donner said. “Figure out what we need to do to make a change, and then drop it and start focusing on what we needed to do better and what adjustments we needed to make to come out with a win today. It was definitely a quick turnaround, and we did a really great job at letting that one go, and going for it today.”
Any time two teams play on back to back days, certain adjustments will be made, as the opponents try to not become predictable. For the Panthers, that meant a whole new defensive scheme. On offense, the focus was on doing their best to get scoring opportunities for their outside hitters.
“It was really important for us to find ways for our hitters to score,” Donner said. “If that meant tipping or hitting down the line, or things like that. Seeing the little small things and making adjustments in our block on each hitter. It was just a full team effort tonight, and everyone did what they could do to pull that one out for us.”
To Arndorfer, the most encouraging sign from the night was that the team didn’t fall apart under pressure. In Sunday’s match, the team was three points away from victory with a 22-20 lead in the third, but the Bears won the set after scoring five straight, and then took sets four and five for the comeback win.
On Monday, the Panthers had a comeback of their own, as they roared back from a four-point deficit in the fifth to win the game on a 10-2 scoring run.
“One of our issues this year is that once we start to get a few mistakes, we tend to go down a little bit from there,” Arndorfer said. “We just focused on not letting those get to us, and just making sure we pick up the game from there.”
Following back-to-back five set matches, Petersen admitted that she was exhausted after Monday night’s win. Last weekend, the team endured a 13-hour bus ride after their win at Evansville, which made Petersen worried about how much fresh her team would be coming into the next week.
It seems that she needn’t have worried.
“I think our kids really hung in there,” Petersen said. “I give them a lot of credit. I wouldn’t have said they looked tired at all tonight. I thought we did a good job of fighting hard, being explosive, and moving well. I would’ve never guessed that they just played two five-set matches.”
UNI will play again on Sunday, at Southern Illinois University. With the win, the Panthers improved to 3-6 on the season, and 3-3 in conference play.
MVC standings
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Missouri St. 5 0 9 1
Drake 4 1 6 2
Loyola 4 1 5 1
Illinois. St. 3 2 5 4
Indiana St. 2 3 2 4
Northern Iowa 2 3 2 5
Valparaiso 1 4 2 4
Evansville 1 4 2 5
Bradley 2 3 2 3
Southern Ill. 1 4 2 5