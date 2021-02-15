UNI fights back, defeats Missouri State in five

“What is satisfying is that we got better, and we got better at a lot of things this weekend,” Petersen said. “Now it’s just a matter of being able to get more consistency in those things that we showed that we can be better in. I thought we did a nice job tonight of focusing on our strengths rather than worrying about the things that we need to get better at.”

Junior Inga Rotto led the way for the Panthers with 16 kills on the night, while sophomore Kaylissa Arndorfer had 13. On defense, junior Baylee Petersen had a team-high 17 digs, and tied with Kaylee Donner for the team lead with four aces.

For the Bears, Amelia Flynn and Azyah Green tied for the team-high with 16 kills, while Holly Lugenbill had 13 digs.

After coming within three points of a victory on Sunday, the Panthers weren’t about to let another one slip away.

“We definitely took the night, just to refocus and watch film,” Donner said. “Figure out what we need to do to make a change, and then drop it and start focusing on what we needed to do better and what adjustments we needed to make to come out with a win today. It was definitely a quick turnaround, and we did a really great job at letting that one go, and going for it today.”