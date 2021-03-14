UNI falls in five sets to Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Northern Iowa’s rally from two sets down fell short Sunday in a five-set Missouri Valley Conference volleyball loss to Valparaiso.

Valpo took the match 26-24, 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 15-13.

It was the fifth five-set match for the Panthers this season as they fell to 2-3 in those matches. It was Valpo’s first win against UNI in 15 attempts.

Emily Holterhaus led UNI (6-9 overall, 6-5 MVC) with 17 kills, 17 digs and five block assists.

Yagmur Cinel had 14 kills, and Kaylissa Arndorfer had 10 kills and five block assists. Inga Rotto had six block assists and Baylee Petersen led the Panthers with 20 digs.

Tayler Alden dished out 53 assists.

UNI and Valparaiso play again today at 4 p.m.

