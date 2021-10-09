 Skip to main content
UNI VOLLEYBALL

UNI falls in five games to Missouri State

VBall UNI vs. ISU 1

University of Northern Iowa's Tayler Alden hits the ball over the net against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tayler Alden notched a triple-double and highlighted a group of four Northern Iowa attackers in double figures for kills, but the Missouri State  picked up a 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-11 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball win Friday in the John Q. Hammons Student Center. 

UNI owned the advantage in attack percentage, .267 to .182. The Panthers also had a 12-to-8 advantage in blocks along with a 64-52 lead in digs. 

Alden posted 28 assists, a career-high 11 kills, 10 digs, and two aces in the second double-double of her career. Emily Holterhaus totaled a season-best 18 terminations while Inga Rotto and Carly Spies each added 10 kills. Payton Ahrenstorff tied a career high with a team-leading 17 digs. Rotto paced the Panthers in blocks with six rejections.

Tayler Alden 2020

Alden

 Courtesy Photo
