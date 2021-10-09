UNI falls in five games to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tayler Alden notched a triple-double and highlighted a group of four Northern Iowa attackers in double figures for kills, but the Missouri State picked up a 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-11 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball win Friday in the John Q. Hammons Student Center.

UNI owned the advantage in attack percentage, .267 to .182. The Panthers also had a 12-to-8 advantage in blocks along with a 64-52 lead in digs.

Alden posted 28 assists, a career-high 11 kills, 10 digs, and two aces in the second double-double of her career. Emily Holterhaus totaled a season-best 18 terminations while Inga Rotto and Carly Spies each added 10 kills. Payton Ahrenstorff tied a career high with a team-leading 17 digs. Rotto paced the Panthers in blocks with six rejections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0