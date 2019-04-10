CEDAR FALLS — Eight teams that played in last year’s NCAA Tournament highlight the non-conference portion of UNI’s 2019 schedule released Wednesday.
The Panthers will open the season at Texas on Aug. 30 in a match that hits close to home. Former Dike-New Hartford all-stater Sydney Petersen helped the Longhorns reach the Elite Eight as a true freshman libero. She’s the daughter of UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen and twin sister of Panther sophomore Baylee Petersen.
UNI will host a trio of the nation’s top teams when USC, Creighton and Kentucky come to the McLeod Center Sept. 6-7. The Panthers face in-state rival Iowa State on the road, and will travel to Missouri and Marquette for weekend tournaments before hosting Evansville in a Sept. 27 conference opener.
Match start times are still to be determined.
2019 UNI volleyball schedule
AUG. — 30-31: at Texas Tournament (Texas, Texas State, Liberty).
SEPT. — 6-7: UNI Tournament (USC, Kentucky, Creighton), 10: at Iowa State, 13-15: at Missouri Tournament (Missouri, UMKC, Austin Peay), 20-21: at Marquette Tournament (Marquette, UW Green Bay, St. Louis), 27: Evansville, 28: Indiana State, 30: Valparaiso.
OCT. — 4: at Missouri State, 5: at Southern Illinois, 11: Bradley, 12: Illinois State, 18: Drake, 21: at Loyola, 25: Indiana State, 26: Evansville.
NOV. — 1: Southern Illinois, 2: Missouri State, 8: at Illinois State, 9: at Bradley, 15: at Drake, 22: Loyola, 23: Valparaiso, 28-30: MVC Tournament (location TBD).
