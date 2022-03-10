The Perfect Match: Petersen reunites with family, former teammates with transfer to UNI

The opportunity to land a veteran player with national championship experience via the transfer portal would entice any coach looking to improve their roster.

Former Texas defender Sydney Petersen fit that bill perfectly when she entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the chance to nab Petersen offered more than just a veteran presence on the court for UNI head volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen. It offered a chance to coach her daughter and watch every game of Sydney’s final season.

“Sydney coming back…is just a really neat thing,” Bobbi said. “To be able to have your child back and be able to, not only watch her compete, but be able to be a part of that and allow her to be at a place that she grew up loving…it is all fun and exciting.”

With the best seat in the building, Bobbi said she looks forward to being a part of Sydney’s final season.

“I missed a lot during her college career,” Bobbi said. “I get to be a part of everything good, bad and ugly now.”

From a pure volleyball perspective, the UNI volleyball head coach said Sydney brings a passion for the game to her play on the court.

“She plays the game with a lot passion,” Bobbi said. “You can tell she loves the game. She is a competitor. I think anytime you bring someone like that into your gym, it is going to be an asset…That can be really contagious. I am thankful to have that in our gym.”

Sydney said the biggest thing she brings to the Panthers will be her experience along with a deep bag of tools and a strong court awareness.

“I have experience at the highest level,” Sydney said. “Playing in the final four in 2020, I will definitely bring that…Panther Nation can expect a girl that is passionate, is so happy to be home and willing to give my best out there for my team.”

Although both Bobbi and Sydney said she loves UNI, Sydney’s return home did not happen automatically.

“She graduated,” Bobbi said. “She was going to be done.”

Although Sydney retained one year of eligibility following the conclusion of the 2021 season, she planned to enter the ‘real world.’ But, after Bobbi pushed her to ‘play for as long as she could,’ Sydney decided to explore her options.

“I just wanted to see what my options were,” Sydney said. “I had a lot of people contact me and I went through that whole process.”

Ultimately, Sydney said she could not pass up the opportunity to return to the Cedar Valley to wrap up her career.

“I thought about it,” Sydney said. “Why would I not want to go home and play in front of my family and be back, close to my home town…and to play for my mom…She is my role model. I want to be a coach just like her…It is just a cool opportunity to end my extra year with a bang.”

Bobbi also offered her perspective on Sydney’s decision to return home.

“When she made the decision to go to Texas, it was hard for her,” Bobbi said. “UNI had had a special part in her heart for a lot of years…I think that opportunity for her was super special to be able to come back to her home town.”

With the return to the Panthers, Sydney gets the opportunity to play alongside her twin sister, Baylee. Baylee Petersen, who sat out the 2021 fall season due to injury, saw action in 250 sets for UNI in three seasons.

Sydney said in addition to reuniting with a number of former club teammates, she looks forward to getting back on the court with her sister for the first time since the duos time at Dike-New Hartford.

“It is going to be great,” Sydney said. “I loved playing with Baylee all throughout high school and club…It is going to be a fun environment.”

Bobbi said she knows what the pair is capable of as teammates, but also knows that being teammates does not stop them from being sisters.

“It will be interesting because they, on the court, work really well together, but they are also not afraid to say whatever they want to each other,” Bobbi said.” They say things that they would never say to an actual teammate because they are sisters and it is normal.”

In high school, the duo helped bring three state titles to Dike-New Hartford in 2014, 2016 and 2017 following in Bobbi’s footsteps as she brought the Wolverines their first title in 1985.

A winning tradition which continues in Dike today as the second set of Petersen twins, Jadyn and Payton, brought home two straight state titles in volleyball and just wrapped up a second straight title in basketball.

Although winning seems to follow the Petersen’s, Bobbi said her and husband Duane, who played safety for the Panthers’ football team from 1987-91, emphasize the lessons sports bring and not the athlete lifestyle.

“We work really hard instilling certain things in our kids.” Bobbi said. “We love athletics, but I think the biggest part of it is…you are not just an athlete. The athlete part is fun and cool, but it is who you are becoming by being able to be a part of all the ups and downs of being an athlete.”

Bobbi also said the Petersen’s feel blessed to be a part of amazing teams with amazing coaches. She also added that she looks forward to overcoming the challenges of next season with Sydney, Baylee and a ‘great group of girls.’

