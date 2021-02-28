Sycamores rally to beat Panthers in five

Sunday night’s Missouri Valley Conference volleyball matchup between the University of Northern Iowa and Indiana State at the McLeod Center was a tale of two matches.
After two wins in two sets, the Panthers looked like they were going to run away with it. But the Sycamores roared back and won the next two sets to send the match to a game-deciding fifth set.
The Sycamores earned a 15-5 dominant fifth set win to pull off a 3-2 comeback victory. The loss for the Panthers marked the first time in program history that Indiana State visited Cedar Falls and earned a win.
For UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen, the loss is another learning moment for her young team. But she doesn’t want to use her team’s youth as an excuse for the loss.
“I don’t give it an out,” Petersen said. “We’ve been playing. We’ve had so many matches under our belt now. So, yes, we’re a young team, but we’re not as young as when we started. Some of those things, they have to change. We’re going to decide if they’re going to change.”
The Panthers looked like they were setting the tone early, jumping out to a 1-0 match lead with a 25-15 dominant first set win. UNI followed it up with a 25-18 win in the second set. Sophomore Kaylissa Arndorfer was on the attack early, delivering nine kills between the first two sets.
But the Sycamores (4-6, 3-4) looked like a completely different team to start the third set. The visitors jumped out to a 16-10 lead and rode the newfound momentum to shock the Panthers and earn the first set win of the comeback, 25-16.
“I definitely feel like it was more of a momentum thing,” junior Inga Rotto said. “They just had the energy. They were just getting some really good plays and we just weren’t bouncing back from it.”
Up until Sunday night’s game, the Panthers had won the last nine matches against the Sycamores. Based off recent history alone, fans wouldn’t have been wrong to expect UNI to bounce back in the fourth set and win the match.
Instead, it was the Sycamores who doubled-down and scored second straight 25-16 win. Indiana State followed it up with a convincing 15-5 fifth set win to prove the match victory wasn’t a fluke.
“As the match went on, I thought they did a better job of defending us instead of, on our side, being a little more patient with what we were doing,” Petersen said. “We got forced into making some frustrating swings and trying to hit shots that, I think were available earlier, but then they closed in and read pretty easily. Good defensive teams, that’s what they do. They frustrate you.”
Rotto led the Panthers offensively with 14 kills. Arndorfer finished with 12 kills, while freshman Yagmur Cinel had 10 kills. Recent MVC Freshman of the Week winner Tayler Alden had 44 assists and 21 digs.
The Panthers are now 5-7 overall and 5-4 in conference play. The squad will have a short turnaround to try and avenge the loss against the Sycamores. UNI plays on Monday night in the second half of the doubleheader against Indiana State in Cedar Falls.
“I think it’s really important to let it hurt a bit, for sure, and go back and watch film,” junior Carly Spies said. “But then kind of get over it, make the adjustments that we need to because it’s a new game. Tonight doesn’t matter. So we’ve got to figure out what changes we need to make to come out stronger tomorrow night.”