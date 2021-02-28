Sycamores rally to beat Panthers in five

But the Sycamores (4-6, 3-4) looked like a completely different team to start the third set. The visitors jumped out to a 16-10 lead and rode the newfound momentum to shock the Panthers and earn the first set win of the comeback, 25-16.

“I definitely feel like it was more of a momentum thing,” junior Inga Rotto said. “They just had the energy. They were just getting some really good plays and we just weren’t bouncing back from it.”

Up until Sunday night’s game, the Panthers had won the last nine matches against the Sycamores. Based off recent history alone, fans wouldn’t have been wrong to expect UNI to bounce back in the fourth set and win the match.

Instead, it was the Sycamores who doubled-down and scored second straight 25-16 win. Indiana State followed it up with a convincing 15-5 fifth set win to prove the match victory wasn’t a fluke.

“As the match went on, I thought they did a better job of defending us instead of, on our side, being a little more patient with what we were doing,” Petersen said. “We got forced into making some frustrating swings and trying to hit shots that, I think were available earlier, but then they closed in and read pretty easily. Good defensive teams, that’s what they do. They frustrate you.”