SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State had Missouri Valley Conference-leading Northern Iowa on the ropes Saturday night, but the Panthers delivered a fifth-set knockout.
Trailing 14-12 in the decisive fifth set, UNI turned it around and pulled out a 17-15 win to remain unbeaten in league play at 9-0 (15-6 overall).
The Panthers cruised in the first set 25-11. The teams traded 25-22 wins in the next two sets before the Bears (11-10, 4-4) claimed set four, 25-23.
Piper Thomas led UNI with 22 kills and seven blocks while Jaydlin Seehase had a career-best 21 kills. Karlie Taylor added 16 kills, 19 digs and five blocks, Inga Rotto had six blocks, Rachel Koop had 60 assists, Kendyl Sorge had 18 digs and Bailee Petersen finished with 16 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.