SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State had Missouri Valley Conference-leading Northern Iowa on the ropes Saturday night, but the Panthers delivered a fifth-set knockout.

Trailing 14-12 in the decisive fifth set, UNI turned it around and pulled out a 17-15 win to remain unbeaten in league play at 9-0 (15-6 overall).

The Panthers cruised in the first set 25-11. The teams traded 25-22 wins in the next two sets before the Bears (11-10, 4-4) claimed set four, 25-23.

Piper Thomas led UNI with 22 kills and seven blocks while Jaydlin Seehase had a career-best 21 kills. Karlie Taylor added 16 kills, 19 digs and five blocks, Inga Rotto had six blocks, Rachel Koop had 60 assists, Kendyl Sorge had 18 digs and Bailee Petersen finished with 16 digs.

