PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley had Northern Iowa down a set Saturday, but the Panthers roared back to win a five-set Missouri Valley Conference volleyball thriller.
Set scores were 16-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-20, 15-11.
UNI’s offense struggled to a .180 hitting efficiency with 33 attack errors. One bright spot in the attack was Inga Rotto, who delivered 19 kills at a .385 efficiency. Karlie Taylor added 14, Kate Busswitz 12 and Emily Holterhaus 11.
You have free articles remaining.
Rachel Koop finished with 50 assists and three service aces. Abbi Staack’s 26 digs led the Panthers while Koop added 17, Taylor 15 and Baylee Petersen 13. Rotto was part of seven blocks.
UNI improved to 20-9 overall and 14-1 in MVC matches. Bradley, which was led by Rachel Pranger’s 17 kills, slipped to 13-12 overall and 9-5 in the MVC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.