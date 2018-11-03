Try 1 month for 99¢

NORMAL, Ill. — The 25th-ranked University of Northern Iowa volleyball team fought back all night long, but couldn’t finish off Illinois State Saturday as the Redbirds handed the Panthers their first Missouri Valley Conference setback of the season.

Set scores were 25-20, 24-26, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11.

UNI (19-8 overall, 13-1 MVC) hit just .178 in the opening set with seven attack errors. Then the Panthers fell behind 8-0 in the second set and still trailed 19-14 before a furious finish to even the match.

Illinois State (22-5, 14-1) dominated set three, but UNI bounced back in set four to force the final set which was tied early before the Redbirds went on a 5-1 run to take control.

UNI hit just .158 for the match. Piper Thomas had 21 kills (.462 attack percentage) and eight blocks to lead the Panthers. Jaydlin Seehase had 14 and Karlie Taylor 13, but they had 24 attack error between them. Rachel Koop had 51 assists, Kendyl Sorge had 29 digs and Taylor had 21 digs.

