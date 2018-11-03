NORMAL, Ill. — The 25th-ranked University of Northern Iowa volleyball team fought back all night long, but couldn’t finish off Illinois State Saturday as the Redbirds handed the Panthers their first Missouri Valley Conference setback of the season.
Set scores were 25-20, 24-26, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11.
UNI (19-8 overall, 13-1 MVC) hit just .178 in the opening set with seven attack errors. Then the Panthers fell behind 8-0 in the second set and still trailed 19-14 before a furious finish to even the match.
Illinois State (22-5, 14-1) dominated set three, but UNI bounced back in set four to force the final set which was tied early before the Redbirds went on a 5-1 run to take control.
UNI hit just .158 for the match. Piper Thomas had 21 kills (.462 attack percentage) and eight blocks to lead the Panthers. Jaydlin Seehase had 14 and Karlie Taylor 13, but they had 24 attack error between them. Rachel Koop had 51 assists, Kendyl Sorge had 29 digs and Taylor had 21 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.