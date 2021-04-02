Ramblers get by Panthers in four sets at MVC Volleyball championships

Loyola of Chicago executed two timely rallies Friday to pull out a four-set victory over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s volleyball tournament semifinals at Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill.

After the two teams split the opening games, each winning 25-17, Loyola rallied from a 23-21 deficit in set three to win and then trailed 23-20 in set four only to score the final five points of the match to win 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23.

The Ramblers (11-8) advance to face top-seeded Illinois State in Saturday’s final.

UNI (9-13) led throughout the final set with a chance to extend the match including a 19-15 lead that Loyola rallied to tie at 20-all. But a service ace by Tayler Alden, a kill by Carly Spies and an attack error on Loyola pushed the Panthers ahead, 23-20.

At that point the Ramblers stepped up their game. Elle Van Grinsven registered a kill, then Jenna Appel and Taylor Venuto combined to block a Panther attack, which was followed by back-to-back blocks by Grace Hinchman to close out the match.

UNI hit as a team with a .184 attack percentage led by Carly Spies who had 13 kills on a .310 attack rate. Emily Holterhaus led the Panthers with 15 kills while hitting at .222.