Petersen sisters keep volleyball skills sharp

DIKE — Traveling the opposite direction from most spring breakers, Sydney Petersen packed her suitcase for Iowa last month and was looking forward to spending a week with her family.
Weeks have turned into months for the University of Texas sophomore who has taken advantage of an extended stay in her hometown of Dike.
A libero on the Longhorn volleyball team, Sydney Petersen initially thought she’d have to return to Austin, Texas for classes and spring workouts. While visiting Iowa on spring break, Texas announced that all classes were moving online in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Sydney made a near 30-hour roundup voyage with her parents, Duane and Bobbi, to move out of her dorm and has been home ever since.
With a teaching fellowship lined up in Texas from June 1 until July 31, Sydney initially didn’t know if she’d be able to get back home this summer before the fall volleyball season and classes resumed.
“I went from knowing that I was not going to see my family all summer to now I’m spending two months with them,” Sydney Petersen said. “I’m always a homebody so I miss them a lot.
“Being able to be here with them for two months, we get to make all those connections again and we get to do what we used to do when we were younger.”
Sydney and her twin sister, Baylee, are the oldest daughters of University of Northern Iowa volleyball head coach Bobbi Petersen. They have a younger set of twin sisters, Jadyn and Payton, set to begin their freshman year at Dike-New Hartford High School this fall.
“I’m really trying to soak it in because I never in a million years thought that I would have all four of my kids together like this again,” Bobbi Petersen said. “One of the things my younger kids said when the older ones went off to college was it’s never going to be the same again.
“It’s definitely not exactly the same. But just getting those opportunities and actually sitting down and eating together, it’s little things like that you really didn’t realize how much you missed them until you get the opportunity to do that again.”
While Baylee — a UNI defensive specialist — and Sydney each have their own sets of workouts, online classes and homework to complete, the family’s driveway has become a hub of activity.
The sisters have recently entertained themselves by hitting onto a wooden wedge contraption designed by UNI assistant coach Jason Allen.
“They’ve been very creative with it, finding different ways to be competitive with it,” Bobbi Petersen said. “It’s been fun and also caused a few arguments here and there. It’s just a really good opportunity to be able to get some ball touches and have a little fun, as well.”
Jadyn and Payton are now at an age where they can hold their own against their big sisters in two-on-two volleyball competitions.
“They’ve gotten so much better,” Baylee Petersen said. “Honestly, sometimes we’ll have teams and it will be me and Syd versus those two and they’ll beat us. It’s kind of sad, but it shows that they’re improving a lot.”
While some volleyball players don’t have one sister to pepper with in the driveway, Sydney is grateful for the support she has within her household.
“It’s a blessing to me to be able to have three sisters that love the sport of volleyball, too,” Sydney Petersen said. “We can all play together in the yard.”
Beyond volleyball, the siblings have competed in other activities such as driveway basketball games. Baylee has also been teaching her family how to play the ukulele — an instrument she learned from a friend in the dorms freshman year.
“I asked my mom if we could get one and she was like, ‘Yeah, but only if you teach me,’” Baylee Petersen recalled. “It’s kind of been a whole family thing. Everybody is trying to learn how to play.”
Baylee says Payton has been the most determined musician in the family.
“She’s been getting pretty good,” Baylee Petersen related. “It’s been fun to watch her try to teach herself. Then I’ll go and show her how to do some stuff and she’s looking up videos on her own.”
Through a new period of isolation, this family has come together.
“Having the whole family here is really is good,” Baylee Petersen said. “We’ve been playing a lot of card games and doing a lot of other stuff to make the best of the family time that we have in a not so good situation.”
