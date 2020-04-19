Petersen sisters keep volleyball skills sharp

Jadyn and Payton are now at an age where they can hold their own against their big sisters in two-on-two volleyball competitions.

“They’ve gotten so much better,” Baylee Petersen said. “Honestly, sometimes we’ll have teams and it will be me and Syd versus those two and they’ll beat us. It’s kind of sad, but it shows that they’re improving a lot.”

While some volleyball players don’t have one sister to pepper with in the driveway, Sydney is grateful for the support she has within her household.

“It’s a blessing to me to be able to have three sisters that love the sport of volleyball, too,” Sydney Petersen said. “We can all play together in the yard.”

Beyond volleyball, the siblings have competed in other activities such as driveway basketball games. Baylee has also been teaching her family how to play the ukulele — an instrument she learned from a friend in the dorms freshman year.

“I asked my mom if we could get one and she was like, ‘Yeah, but only if you teach me,’” Baylee Petersen recalled. “It’s kind of been a whole family thing. Everybody is trying to learn how to play.”

Baylee says Payton has been the most determined musician in the family.