CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa volleyball head coach Bobbi Petersen has been named Midwest Region Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

It’s the fourth time Petersen has earned the honor.

Panther seniors Karlie Taylor and Rachel Koop also earned all-region honors. It’s the third time for Taylor and the second time for Koop.

