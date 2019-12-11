CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa volleyball head coach Bobbi Petersen has been named Midwest Region Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
It’s the fourth time Petersen has earned the honor.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Panther seniors Karlie Taylor and Rachel Koop also earned all-region honors. It’s the third time for Taylor and the second time for Koop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.