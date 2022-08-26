Panthers fall in season opener to Toledo at Arizona State Invite

TEMPE, Ariz. – After hitting .303 in the opening set, the Northern Iowa volleyball team struggled with its attack over the remainder of the match as the Panthers dropped their season opener to Toledo Friday in the Arizona State Sun Devil tournament.

UNI won the opening set, 25-18, but the Rockets rallied to win the next three 25-21, 25-19, 25-17. The Panthers hit .067, .132 and .082 over the final three games.

Emily Holterhaus led UNI with 10 kills, and Inga Rotto added nine while hitting .421.

Tayler Alden dished out 34 assists while registering seven kills. Sydney Petersen led the Panthers with 12 digs.

UNI was set to play Arizona State at 9:30 p.m. (Central) tonight.