Panthers complete sweep of Aces

EVANSVILLE – When a team wins two in a row that is called a streak.

The Northern Iowa volleyball team completed a two-game Missouri Valley Conference sweep of Evansville Monday with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 victory at the Meeks Fieldhouse.

After a back-and-forth first set, the Panthers (2-5 overall, 2-2 MVC) dominated the final two sets, including the third where UNI hit at a staggering .378 attack percentage. The Panthers recorded a .287 team hitting percentage while holding the Aces to a .112 rate. UNI finished with 42 kills compared to just 29 for Evansville.

Sophomore Emily Holterhaus led the way with 19 kills as he hit at a .425 clip. Yagmur Cincel finished the night with 8 kills and 2 blocks. Kaylee Donner also chipped in, leading the team with 11 digs on the night.

Carly Spies and Inga Rotto led the Panthers in blocking each recording 3 total blocks. Tayler Alden recorded 29 assists, while also adding 2 kills. The Panthers return to action Sunday at 1 p.m. against Missouri State. UNI and the Bears will also play Monday night at 5 p.m. Both matches will be contested inside the McLeod Center.

