CEDAR FALLS – Without a doubt the 2022 season will go down as one of the most memorable for the Northern Iowa volleyball program.

College Volleyball: Special UNI volleyball season a product of ‘intentional effort’ Projected sixth in the conference with only one first place vote and coming off back-to-back losing seasons, few expected Northern Iowa to find the level of success it did in 2022.

One season after missing the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the first time in program history in 2021, fueled by five driven seniors, the Panthers captured their 20th regular season MVC title and 18th tournament championship in 2022.

Then in its 24th NCAA championship appearance, UNI knocked off Florida State before falling to Minnesota in the round of 32 finishing the season at 27-8.

With several key contributors back including MVC Setter of the Year Tayler Alden and MVC Tournament MVP Olivia Tjernagel what kind of encore can fans expect out of the Panthers in 2023?

Here are three things we learned Tuesday during UNI’s annual media day.

New leaders need to emerge: Players like Carly Spies, Inga Rotto and Sydney Petersen, all first-team all-conference players in 2022, drove last year’s resurgence. With those athletes graduated, how will Alden, Tjernagel and Emily Holterhaus among other veteran players handle not only being go-to players on the court but individuals who hold their teammates accountable on and off the court.

UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said several of her most seasoned student-athletes have taken it upon themselves to figure out their strengths as individuals and how that is going to work as a whole leadership group.

“I think there are growing pains that come along with that,” Petersen said. “I think in the spring, our coaching staff, I will be honest, we were a little worried about the leadership side of things. But I think our team has really grown in that.

College Volleyball: UNI relishes underdog role heading into NCAA regional CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team is right where it wants to be heading into a…

“The biggest leadership thing that I think is hard is the accountability piece. Nobody wants to be that person that is telling you, you are not doing it well enough. That is not how we do it here. It is no fun being that person, but somebody has to be that person. But when you back that person, it becomes easier, and we are getting so much better at that.”

Tjernagel, a junior eligibility wise, said becoming a more vocal leader is something that dawned on her as preseason camp began.

“The seniors I had last year were seniors I had for three years with all the COVID stuff,” Tjernagel said. “It kind of jumped on me really fast. This year I am a senior and I’m going to need to build this leadership role and my teammates have really helped me with that, including the other seniors. We all bring different things to the table, and I think it helps.”

Transfers will make impact: In addition to four incoming true freshmen, UNI added three transfers to their roster – outside hitter Calia Clubb from Illinois State, libero Erin Powers from Alabama-Birmingham and middle blocker Kara Oxenknecht from New Hampshire.

The key transfer is Powers who appears to be the front runner to replace Sydney Petersen at libero.

“We graduated a lot of back court passing, touches,” Bobbi Petersen said. “If you look at Kira (Kira Fallert) she is the only one who had a significant amount of playing time as a passer. And anybody who knows volleyball knows one of the biggest parts if not the biggest part of the game is passing. So, we were really looking for someone that had experience in that area and Erin has done a great job, fit in really well with the team and worked hard to build trust.”

Powers, in three seasons at UAB, recorded 1,090 digs and 60 service aces. She was a member of the Conference USA all-Freshman team in 2020. She is a native of Waukesha, Wis.

“I think I was super nervous in January,” Powers said. “But I think it kind of helped that I’m older. The team has been super welcoming and that is everything you need when you are a transfer and that has helped me fit in seamlessly.”

Oxenknecht was the America East Conference Freshmen of the Year last season and a first-team all-conference pick after recording 207 kills and 111 total blocks.

Clubb appeared in 16 matches for the Redbirds in 2022-23 recording 103 kills, including season-high 15 against Murray State on Oct. 22.

Another tough schedule: True to Bobbi Petersen’s nature, she likes a good challenge with her schedule and once again UNI will face one of the countries toughest non-conference slates.

Returning NCAA tournament qualifiers LSU, TCU, Utah State and Creighton will all be early opponents for the Panthers.

And Petersen isn’t giving her team a break in the preseason, either, as UNI heads to Top Ten ranked Minnesota Friday for a scrimmage.

UNI expects to win every match it plays, but the Panthers also learn there are lessons to be learned in both winning and losing.

“We don’t’ put a schedule out there that is easy for sure,” Petersen said. “Because of the caliber of teams, we are playing there is probably going to be some bumps along the way and that is part of growth.

“If you are losing a lot of those games, it can be difficult. We have had games over the years that we just didn’t lose, but we got our butts kicked. You have to be able to learn from that and grown. Same thing if we have a big win. What are we getting from that?”

Tjernagel loves how her head coach builds UNI’s schedule.

“We will play anybody,” Tjernagel said. “I love that about Bobbi that she is always giving us these tough matches. I think the fight…just being tough and gritty and relentless…playing fearless. We don’t have anything to lose out there.”