 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northern Iowa sweeps Bradley to open MVC play
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Northern Iowa sweeps Bradley to open MVC play

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UNI

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a sweep of Bradley Friday at McLeod Center.

The Panthers won 25-20, 25-18, 25-14.

Emily Holterhaus led UNI (6-8 overall, 1-0 MVC) with 13 kills. Tayler Alden and Kira Fallert each added 10.

Alden also had 16 assists and eight digs. Jenna Brandt had 20 assists.

Kaylee Donner led UNI with 15 digs.

UNI returns to action Saturday at 5 p.m. against Illinois State inside the McLeod Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News