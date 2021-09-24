Northern Iowa sweeps Bradley to open MVC play

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a sweep of Bradley Friday at McLeod Center.

The Panthers won 25-20, 25-18, 25-14.

Emily Holterhaus led UNI (6-8 overall, 1-0 MVC) with 13 kills. Tayler Alden and Kira Fallert each added 10.

Alden also had 16 assists and eight digs. Jenna Brandt had 20 assists.

Kaylee Donner led UNI with 15 digs.

UNI returns to action Saturday at 5 p.m. against Illinois State inside the McLeod Center.

