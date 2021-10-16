Northern Iowa rallies for five-set victory over Indiana State

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa overcame a two-set deficit Saturday to beat Indiana State in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match at the McLeod Center.
The Panthers (8-13) dropped the opening game, 25-12, before winning game two 25-20. Their backs were up against a wall after losing 25-17 in game three before finding a way to win the final two games, 25-20 and 15-11.
Carly Spies led UNI with 15 kills. Tayloer Alden had 10 and Emily Holterhaus nine. Alden added 28 assists and three ace serves.
Payton Ahrenstorff led UNI with 18 digs.
UNI is next in action Friday at Illinois State.