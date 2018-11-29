MADISON, Wis. -- Northern Iowa battled back from a two-set deficit, but couldn't stop Pepperdine at the end as the Panthers' season ended in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13.
Pepperdine (22-8) didn't take its first lead in the opening set until 23-22, but closed that one out to break on top. The Waves led most of the second set before UNI (24-10) rallied from a four-point deficit to tie it at 19-19. Pepperdine recovered and finished strong again to take its two-set lead.
The Panthers pulled away from a 14-14 tie to take set three, then dominated most of the fourth set, leading by as much as 17-7 on the way to a match-tying win. UNI hit .368 in the third set and .405 in the fourth.
Pepperdine used a four-point run to build a 7-3 lead in the deciding fifth set. UNI stormed back and took a 12-11 lead on Karlie Taylor's 23rd kill of the match. It was tied 13-13 before the Waves closed it out with kills by Heidi Dyer (her 13th) and Shannon Scully (her 22nd).
The Panthers had five players in double-digit kills. In addition to Taylor's 23, Thomas overcame a slow start to finish with 13, Jaydlin Seehase had 13, Kate Busswitz had 11 and Inga Rotto had 10. Rachel Koop put up 58 assists and Kendyl Sorge had 28 digs. Taylor was in on four blocks, Rotto 3 and Seehase three.
Pepperdine had a 7-2 advantage in service aces.
The Waves advance to meet the winner of Thursday's second match between Wisconsin and Green Bay.
