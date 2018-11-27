CEDAR FALLS — Rachel Koop hadn’t experienced much of the pregame locker room atmosphere until this past weekend.
The University of Northern Iowa’s volleyball setters are typically the first players on the court getting their hands warm before the rest of the team comes out of the tunnel for drills.
When the Panthers arrived early for Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship match against Illinois State, however, Koop saw a different side of her teammates.
“I don’t actually know what they do, but if it’s like that every time, I’m sort of jealous,” Koop said. “People were dancing and we were just having so much fun. I think I was crying, I was laughing so hard. I didn’t think I needed warm-ups. I was already warm.
“That’s probably my favorite memory from here, how much fun we were having. I think just to embrace each moment and do something we’ve never done before for this weekend would be unforgettable.”
UNI’s goal this weekend is to extend its season with a pair of NCAA tournament victories and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002. The Panthers open postseason play at 5 p.m. Thursday against Pepperdine, with a potential match against No. 6 overall seed Wisconsin looming 7 p.m. Friday in Madison, Wis.
After capturing an elusive MVC tournament title, this week marks the first time since 2011 that a UNI volleyball team will enter its first round NCAA match on a win streak. Saturday’s championship victory against an Illinois State team that secure an at-large NCAA bid, was one of the biggest goals for seniors Kendyl Sorge and Piper Thomas to cross off their career list.
Both were brilliant.
Sorge accumulated 60 digs over the two MVC tournament matches, while Thomas tallied 41 kills — including a season-high 24 versus just two attack errors in the championship match.
Watching Missouri State celebrate last year’s title, after defeating UNI in the final, lit a fire within the familiar cast of Panthers who returned this season determined to finally haul in a trophy of their own.
“It’s a very hard feeling sitting there watching that,” Sorge said. “I think this year we really grasped onto the thought that we want to be out there holding the trophy. We grasped onto that the whole night and we ran with it.”
The relaxed approach Koop described prior to warm-ups transferred into a cohesive effort throughout the match.
“The feeling on the court was very calm, very relaxed,” Thomas said. “We were all really focused on doing our jobs. When everyone was doing their individual job, we were just clicking. We were on fire.”
UNI coach Bobbi Petersen saw her team’s drive to become champions surface towards the end of the match. The Panthers stormed the court in celebration before a call on championship point was overturned through the challenge review system and Illinois State won the third set, 28-26. In set four, UNI jumped out to an early lead and won three consecutive points after the Redbirds tied the frame at 22.
“Just their mentality coming out in the fourth game, I thought, ‘OK, these kids are in it to stay,’” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. “They have the right mindset and they do really trust and believe in each other. What an important time of year for that to be happening.”
A taste of recent success fresh their minds, members of UNI’s volleyball team enter postseason play confident.
“We’re not going to make leaps and bounds in our abilities this week in practice, that’s not realistic,” Thomas said. “But what we can do is figure out how to work hard, play for each other and just keep working as a team like we did this weekend. If we can move that energy onto this weekend and take every match, every set the same way, then we’re going to get stuff done.”
ALL-TIME GREAT: Thomas, the 2018 MVC Player of the Year, enters her fourth NCAA tournament as UNI’s all-time leader with 98 career solo blocks. She sits fourth on the career kills chart at 1,559, reminding Petersen of the program’s all-time kills leader Molly O’Brien.
“She definitely stacks up as one of the greats,” Petersen said. “When I look at Piper, we have pushed her in ways we haven’t pushed a lot of middles. Molly O’Brien, we probably pushed her in the same way. She’s a middle, but she’s going to get balls in not perfect situations. A lot of people don’t do that with their middles.”
WORTH THE WAIT: Koop, who entered UNI in the same recruiting class as Sorge and Thomas, ranks sixth nationally with an average of 11.91 assists per set in her first full season as a starting setter. The red-shirt junior will be making her NCAA debut as a setter after serving and playing a few points on defense in last season’s tournament matches.
“I feel it’s helped me learn how to be a team player, be a little bit more selfless not getting everything that I really wanted,” Koop said, addressing her wait. “It’s made me really appreciate this year so much because I’ve trained for three years for it.”
PEPPERDINE SCOUT: Led by fourth-year head coach Scott Wong, the Waves compiled a 21-8 record and placed second in a West Coast Conference that secured five NCAA tournament bids.
Pepperdine’s serving will present a major challenge for UNI. Petersen has broken out an old serving machine in practice to help simulate the heavy topspin serve of some Pepperdine players for a team that ranks 23rd nationally with 1.62 aces per set.
“They have every type of serve,” Petersen said. “Players are going back there and are doing different things from jump top to floaters through the zone... probably one of the most challenging serving teams that we have seen this year.”
Offensively, Pepperdine is balanced with Hannah Frohling, Shannon Scully and Rachel Ahrens each averaging 3.2 kills per set.
