Missouri State rallies to beat UNI in five sets

CEDAR FALLS -- Win number 512 will just have to wait.
On a day where she was honored at center court as the winningest volleyball coach in Missouri Valley Conference history, UNI coach Bobbi Petersen saw her team fall heart-breakingly short of another victory, as the Panthers blew a two-set lead in a 3-2 loss to conference-leading Missouri State.
Early in the match, it looked like UNI might run away with the win. The Panthers got out to a 2-0 lead with a 25-15 set one win, and a 25-19 victory in set two.
The Panthers continued to dominate for most of the third frame, as the offense cruised to a 22-20 advantage over the Bears. With just three points separating them from a sweep and a three-game winning streak, the outlook was good for UNI.
But Missouri State rattled off five consecutive points to win the set, 25-22. The Bears then won sets four and five by scores of 25-19 and 15-11, to deal UNI the loss.
“The hard part is just being able to focus on the good, because of the way it ended” Petersen said. “I think the toughest part for us as coaches is that it wasn’t really execution of game-plan, it was more just getting really tight. As Missouri State got more confident after winning the third set, they definitely came out with a nothing to lose attitude.”
After coming within three points of a sweep, freshman setter Tayler Alden agreed that the Panthers’ latest loss is the one that stings the most.
“After having two wins last weekend and coming out strong and winning the first two, it definitely is hard,” Alden said. “We’re just looking to use it to get better and come back even harder tomorrow.”
Despite the loss, UNI still managed to find some bright spots from Sunday’s match. In the first two sets, the Panthers were all smiles in the team huddle, as the team’s offense got into a rhythm against the Bears.
“Those first two sets, we were doing some really good things, just as a team” junior middle blocker Inga Rotto said. “Things we worked really hard on in practice really transferred well. (We’re) shining on a light on that, and trying to make it more consistent throughout.”
The team’s slow start in the win column is a new feeling for the program, which has finished with 20 or more wins in 15 of the past 16 seasons. As the all-time winningest coach in conference history, Petersen is used to the feeling of walking off the court victorious.
This year though, with her team comprised of nine freshmen, three sophomores, and only five upperclassmen, she knows that there might be some growing pains to work through.
“Definitely, that is going to be there, but you can only talk about that so much,” Petersen said. “You’re getting opportunities to be in here, and it's not our first match. We have to grow in those ways, and it is hard. Part of it is, you’re trying to still learn a lot of things about the game.”
For UNI, four players finished in double digit scoring on Sunday, led by Emily Holterhaus with 16 kills. Inga Rotto had six blocks for the Panthers, and junior Baylee Petersen had a team-high 15 digs.
Brooklyn Cink led the scoring for Missouri State with 15 kills, while Amelia Flynn was close behind with 14.
Missouri State improved to 9-1 overall, and 5-0 in conference play. The loss drops UNI to 2-6 with a 2-3 conference record. The Bears and Panthers will play each other again on Monday night at 6 p.m, at McLeod Center.
“We came out and had a strong first two sets against a really good team that is now 9-1 and atop the conference right now,” Petersen said. “We have a lot of things to really feel good about.”