Missouri State rallies to beat UNI in five sets

After coming within three points of a sweep, freshman setter Tayler Alden agreed that the Panthers’ latest loss is the one that stings the most.

“After having two wins last weekend and coming out strong and winning the first two, it definitely is hard,” Alden said. “We’re just looking to use it to get better and come back even harder tomorrow.”

Despite the loss, UNI still managed to find some bright spots from Sunday’s match. In the first two sets, the Panthers were all smiles in the team huddle, as the team’s offense got into a rhythm against the Bears.

“Those first two sets, we were doing some really good things, just as a team” junior middle blocker Inga Rotto said. “Things we worked really hard on in practice really transferred well. (We’re) shining on a light on that, and trying to make it more consistent throughout.”

The team’s slow start in the win column is a new feeling for the program, which has finished with 20 or more wins in 15 of the past 16 seasons. As the all-time winningest coach in conference history, Petersen is used to the feeling of walking off the court victorious.