Loyola clips UNI in four sets at McLeod Center

One night after a magically five-set victory at home, the Northern Iowa volleyball team could not harness that same magic Monday.

Loyola of Chicago took the opening set and the final two as the Ramblers beat the Panthers 25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 25-17 in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match at the McLeod Center.

Loyola got the job done by hitting .312 in the third set and .267 in the fourth. Emily Banitt led the Ramblers with 14 kills on a .282 attack percentage.

Loyola also recorded 20 block assists and as Jenna Appel had two solo blocks and six block assists. Elle Van Grinsven also had six block assists.

UNI was led by Emily Holterhaus who hammered home 19 kills and hit at a .289 percentage. She also had a team-high 17 digs.

The Panthers struggled at the service line with 11 service errors in 85 attempts.

UNI closes its regular season in Peoria, Ill. Saturday and Sunday against Bradley. The Saturday match is slated for 3 p.m.

