Volleyball
- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team received 13 votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released Tuesday.
UNI is coming off a 24-10, NCAA Tournament season that saw the Panthers win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles. Karlie Taylor, Kate Busswitz, Inga Rotto, Jaydlin Seehase, Baylee Petersen, Rachel Koop, Abbie Staack and Taylor Hedges are returning regulars from a year ago.
The Panthers play a tough non-conference schedule again this season that includes No. 4 Texas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 14 USC, No. 16 Marquette and No. 18 Creighton as well as Texas State and Missouri, which were among the teams that received votes in the preseason poll.
Stanford was an overwhelming pick for No. 1 in the poll. The Cardinal received 62 of the 64 available first-place votes. Nebraska is second and Minnesota third.
Basketball
- Six Iowa State players scored in double figures as the Cyclones opened their Italian tour with a 94-77 win over a team from The Netherlands Tuesday.
Terrence Lewis had 15 points, Solomon Young 13, Rasir Bolton 12, Tre Jackson and Prentiss Nixon 11 apiece and Tyrese Haliburton 10 points and six assists. George Conditt IV led the team in rebounds with seven.
The Cyclones shot 55.2 percent overall and hit 14 of 30 shots from 3-point range while committing just seven turnovers.
- The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Valencia 69-61 Tuesday to even its record at 1-1 on its trip to Spain.
Amanda Ollinger had 13 points,11 rebounds and three blocked shots, Kate Martin also had 13 points, Makenzie Meyer had 12 points and Monika Czinano grabbed eight rebounds.
Football
- Single-game tickets for the University of Northern Iowa’s six home football games are on sale now.
The Panthers’ home schedule features Southern Utah (Sept. 7), Idaho St. (Sept. 21), Youngstown St. (Oct. 5), South Dakota (Oct. 19), Indiana St. (Nov. 9) and Western Illinois (Nov. 23).
To purchase tickets, go online at www.unipanthers.com/tickets or call (319) 273-4849.
