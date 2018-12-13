Volleyball
- Seniors Piper Thomas of Northern Iowa and Jess Schaben of Iowa State were named honorable mention All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Thomas became a repeat honorable mention All-American after finishing her final season with 465 kills, a .344 attack percentage and 98 total blocks. The honorable mention recognition is Schaben's third. She recently helped the Cyclones capture a NIVC championship and averaged 4.2 kills and 2.94 digs per set.
Former Dike-New Hartford standout Brooke Morgan also secured honorable mention recognition following her senior season as a middle blocker at the University of Kentucky.
Football
- Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson has been named a first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and USA Today, while safety Amani Hooker received a second team All-America nod from USA Today.
Hockenson leads Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He previously received the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end.
Hooker was previously named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year in the Big Ten. He ranks second on the team with 59 tackles and shares the team lead with four interceptions.
