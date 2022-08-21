Keeping Up with the Petersens: Trio excited for first, final season together

CEDAR FALLS — For the first time in four years, twins Baylee and Sydney Petersen will hit the court wearing the same colors.

However, this time their mother, Northern Iowa head volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen, will be their coach.

“It is really cool,” Bobbie said. “It is a very unique opportunity—especially when you thought it would not be an opportunity…It is an awesome opportunity.”

The duo led the Dike-New Hartford volleyball team to three state titles in 2014, 2016 and 2017 before starting their collegiate volleyball careers albeit at different schools.

Sydney left behind the cornfields of Iowa for a chance to play at a national volleyball powerhouse, the University of Texas, where she played in one NCAA Final Four. Meanwhile, Baylee made the decision to stay close to home and play at UNI for Bobbi.

Yet, after four years with the Longhorns, Sydney made the decision to return home and join the Panthers for her final year of eligibility.

“At Texas, I was kind of homesick,” Sydney said. “Now that I get to be back here—kind of in my hometown—it is just amazing to be back.”

Sydney previously told The Courier that she did not originally plan to use her last year of eligibility nor did she immediately choose UNI once she entered the transfer portal.

However, since choosing to return to the Cedar Valley, Sydney said she does not regret the path she took.

“I have really loved my decision,” Sydney said. “I am glad I made it. I was not going to, but I am glad I chose to play volleyball again—especially at this amazing school.”

Knowing her sister planned to explore her options in the transfer portal, Baylee said she did not anticipate Sydney would become a Panther at first.

“I was really excited,” Baylee said. “I did not know she was coming back right when she entered the portal. But, after I talked to her, I knew she was planning on coming back. I am super excited, super excited for my last season to play with her.”

Although Sydney’s transfer did not happen automatically, Baylee said her sister fits in seamlessly in the purple and gold.

“I feel like she has always had that [UNI volleyball player] attitude growing up here,” Baylee said. “It is a lot different than down in Texas. She has been here all summer and she got to go overseas with us so she has become really close with the team too.”

With Sydney back in Cedar Falls, the trio sits less than a week away from the start of their first and final season together.

According to Bobbi, the Panthers are the ‘right group to accept’ Sydney’s decision to join the team which she said helps her enjoy the opportunity.

“I am looking forward to this group as a whole,” Bobbi said. “So, it makes the time that I get to have on the court with Baylee and Sydney extra special. I probably need to do a better job embracing what it is. You just try to ‘Okay, just go on to the next thing, but—no—this is a unique experience. Make sure you enjoy that opportunity.’”

With the 2022 season marking their final collegiate season, Baylee and Sydney also pointed to the team, in addition to playing with their twin sister, as their cause for excitement.

“We went through it all in high school,” Baylee said. “I have not played with her in four years…I am really excited to go through it with this whole team.”

“It has been amazing to be playing with Baylee again,” Sydney said. “I have played with a lot of these girls before…This team is so special. To be able to be coached by my mom has been awesome to.”

Sydney also added that playing for the Panthers helps her accomplish another one of her dreams when the Panthers host Western Michigan in the UNI Tournament on September 9.

“I am so excited,” Sydney said. “I have goose bumps. It has always been a dream of mine to play in the McLeod Center. I have watched tons of games in here—never played one.”