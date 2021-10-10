Holterhaus, UNI outlast Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The Northern Iowa volleyball team overcame travel issues and a resilient effort by the homestanding Southern Illinois as the Panthers finished the week with a victory Saturday at Davies Gym.

The Panthers won with set scores of 25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 23-25, and 15-11.

UNI's scheduled trip for Friday night from Springfield, Missouri to Carbondale, Illinois was cancelled due to circumstances beyond its control, and the Panthers needed to make a long day-of drive to the match which was delayed from 5 pm to 7 pm to allow UNI enough time to arrive and warm up for the contest.

The Panthers had a .206 attack percentage, seven service aces, 65 digs, and a season-high 15 blocks.

Emily Holterhaus tallied a season-best 19 kills while Tayler Alden added a career-high 16 kills along with 28 assists and nine digs. Both led the way in aces with two apiece.

Kira Fallert topped UNI with a personal-high-tying 16 digs, and Carly Spies notched 11 blocks which represented the best total in a match since Shelby Kintzel's 11 rejections November 22, 2013 versus Bradley.

