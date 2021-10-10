 Skip to main content
UNI VOLLEYBALL

Holterhaus, UNI outlast Southern Illinois

VBall UNI vs. ISU 12

University of Northern Iowa's Carly Spies hits the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CARBONDALE, Ill. – The Northern Iowa volleyball team overcame travel issues and a resilient effort by the homestanding Southern Illinois as the Panthers finished the week with a victory Saturday at Davies Gym.

The Panthers won with set scores of 25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 23-25, and 15-11.

UNI's scheduled trip for Friday night from Springfield, Missouri to Carbondale, Illinois was cancelled due to circumstances beyond its control, and the Panthers needed to make a long day-of drive to the match which was delayed from 5 pm to 7 pm to allow UNI enough time to arrive and warm up for the contest.

The Panthers had a .206 attack percentage, seven service aces, 65 digs, and a season-high 15 blocks.

Emily Holterhaus tallied a season-best 19 kills while Tayler Alden added a career-high 16 kills along with 28 assists and nine digs. Both led the way in aces with two apiece.

Kira Fallert topped UNI with a personal-high-tying 16 digs, and Carly Spies notched 11 blocks which represented the best total in a match since Shelby Kintzel's 11 rejections November 22, 2013 versus Bradley.

 

