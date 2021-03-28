Holterhaus knocks down 12 kills, UNI tops Bradley in four

PEORIA, Ill. – Four different players recorded 10 or more kills as the Northern Iowa women’s volleyball team closed out its regular-season schedule with a 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-15 Missouri Valley Conference win Sunday over Bradley.

One night after losing in five sets to the Braves, UNI (8-12 overall, 8-8 in MVC) recorded 15 fewer attack errors and hit at a 1.84 success rate.

Emily Holterhaus led the way with 12 kills and 19 digs. Carly Spies and Megan Witte each added 11 kills, while Inga Rotto knocked home 10 and led the team with six block assists.

Baylee Petersen led UNI with 23 digs.

Holterhaus added five block assists and Spies had four as the Panthers had 18 as team. UNI was also sharp at the service line with 10 aces, led by Kaylissa Arndorfer’s four.

Next up for the Panthers is the MVC tournament which will begin Thursday in Normal, Ill.

