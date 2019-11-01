CEDAR FALLS — Four University of Northern Iowa players recorded double-digit kills as the Panthers overpowered Southern Illinois in four sets Friday in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball action at the McLeod Center.
Set scores were 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16. It was the fifth win in a row for UNI (17-9 overall, 11-1 MVC).
Karlie Taylor led the offensive assault with 18 kills, Kate Busswitz added 15, Inga Rotto had a career-best 14 while hitting .609 with no attack errors and Kaylissa Arndorfer collected 12 putaways. Rachel Koop quarterbacked the attack with 51 assists and Baylee Petersen had five service aces.
Defensively, Abbi Staack’s 20 digs paced UNI. Taylor finished with 18 and Koop 17. Emily Holterhaus and Busswitz were in on three blocks apiece.
The Panthers cruised in the opening set as Southern Illinois (12-14, 4-8) hit just .029.
The Salukis regrouped and raced to a 16-9 lead in the second set before UNI charged back and tied it at 17-17. It was tied six more times before a pair of Panther attack errors gave the set to Southern.
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers then won handily in the final two sets to close out the win.
Women’s soccer
VALPARAISO 3, UNI 0: Valparaiso jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and never let Northern Iowa get back in the game as the Crusaders defeated the Panthers in a Missouri Valley Conference soccer match Friday.
Lauren Torhorst scored 12 minutes, 22 seconds into the contest and Natalie Graf made it 2-0 at the 25:04 mark. Torhorst added a goal in the 57th minute to set the final margin.
The Panthers, who owned a 16-8 advantage in total shots, ended their season with four consecutive losses to finish 5-11 overall and 1-6 in MVC action. Valparaiso improved to 2-14-1 and 2-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.