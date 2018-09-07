MUNCIE, Ind. -- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team posted victories over Ball State and Indiana Friday on the first day of the Ball State Tournament.
The Panthers (4-4) defeated Ball State 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19, then knocked off Indiana 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23.
Four UNI players tallied double-digit kills against Ball State (4-3). Karlie Taylor led the way with 16, Jaydlin Seehase added 14, Kate Busswitz contributed 13 and Piper Thomas put away 10 shots. Rachel Koop finished with 45 assists, Kendyl Sorge racked up 17 digs and Taylor Hedges added 11 digs. The Panthers hit .262 as a team.
Taylor went off for 24 kills, Thomas added 18 and Seehase 12 in the win over Indiana (5-2). Koop piled up 53 assists and five Panthers logged double-figure digs. Hedges had 30, Sorge, Koop and Abbi Staack had 14 each, and Taylor had 12. UNI hit just .205 for the match, but held the Hoosiers to .188.
UNI wraps up the tournament Saturday against North Dakota State at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.