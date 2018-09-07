Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MUNCIE, Ind. -- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team posted victories over Ball State and Indiana Friday on the first day of the Ball State Tournament.

The Panthers (4-4) defeated Ball State 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19, then knocked off Indiana 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23.

Four UNI players tallied double-digit kills against Ball State (4-3). Karlie Taylor led the way with 16, Jaydlin Seehase added 14, Kate Busswitz contributed 13 and Piper Thomas put away 10 shots. Rachel Koop finished with 45 assists, Kendyl Sorge racked up 17 digs and Taylor Hedges added 11 digs. The Panthers hit .262 as a team.

Taylor went off for 24 kills, Thomas added 18 and Seehase 12 in the win over Indiana (5-2). Koop piled up 53 assists and five Panthers logged double-figure digs. Hedges had 30, Sorge, Koop and Abbi Staack had 14 each, and Taylor had 12. UNI hit just .205 for the match, but held the Hoosiers to .188.

UNI wraps up the tournament Saturday against North Dakota State at 1 p.m.

