PEORIA, Ill. -- Northern Iowa's 25th-ranked volleyball team won the key points and swept Bradley Friday in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23.
The Panthers remained unbeaten in league play (13-0) and improved to 19-7 overall. Bradley fell to 9-5 in the conference and 19-7 overall.
Karlie Taylor returned to action for UNI after missing last weekend with an injury and led the balanced Panthers with 14 kills. Jaydlin Seehase added nine, while Piper Thomas and Kate Busswitz chipped in eight apiece.
Rachel Koop finished with 37 assists as UNI hit .236 as a team. Defensively, Kendyl Sorge had a team-high 20 digs and Taylor Hedges added nine. Inga Rotto had three blocks.
UNI moves on to play at Illinois State Saturday at 7 p.m. The Redbirds trail the Panthers by just a half-game in the MVC standings.
