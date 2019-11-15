DES MOINES -- Northern Iowa extended its winning streak over state rival Drake to 47 Friday night in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball matchup at the Knapp Center.
The league-leading Panthers (21-9 overall, 15-1 MVC) hit at a .291 efficiency for the match while holding Drake to .106 as they won by scores of 25-18, 26-24 and 25-17.
Karlie Taylor led UNI with 17 kills (.289), Kate Busswitz added 13 and Kaylissa Arndorfer finished with 11 while hitting .529. Rachel Koop logged 43 assists.
Arndorfer and Inga Rotto led the Panthers with three blocks apiece, and Taylor and Abbi Staack had 17 digs each.
Drake (9-20, 3-13) got 13 kills from Emily Plock and six from former Janesville High standout Gillian Gergen. The Bulldogs had seven service aces.
UNI controlled the opening set, but Drake responded with a strong second set. The Bulldogs led by as many as four points early, the last time at 7-3, before the Panthers surged ahead, 10-7. UNI then built a lead as large as six points at 19-13, only to see Drake storm back.
Trailing 23-19, the Bulldogs scored four straight points to tie the set. It was tied again at 24 when back-to-back kills by Taylor put it in the win column for UNI.
The Panthers regained control in the third set to finish it off.
UNI hasn't lost to Drake since Nov. 23, 1996 and now owns an 84-12-2 all-time record against the Bulldogs.
