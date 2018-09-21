DES MOINES -- Piper Thomas delivered 16 kills Friday night as the University of Northern Iowa opened Missouri Valley Conference volleyball play with a three-set sweep of Drake at the Knapp Center, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22.
Thomas had just two hitting errors and finished with a .560 attack percentage as the Panthers stretched their streak of dominance over Drake to 44 straight matches dating back to 1996.
Karlie Taylor added 13 kills and 12 digs for the Panthers (7-6 overall, 1-0 MVC) while Jaydlin Seehase had 11 kills, Rachel Koop logged 40 assists and Kendyl Sorge dug up 16 balls.
After taking the opening set, the second set was tied 9-9 when UNI took control. Kate Busswitz and Inga Rotto started a 9-2 run with kills, Thomas and Koop teamed up for a block and Taylor had a service ace during the flurry.
The Panthers led 11-6 in the third set when Drake got on a roll. It was 19-19 when a block by Busswitz and another by Busswitz and Taylor made it 21-19 in favor of UNI. The Bulldogs (11-4, 0-1) got within a point at 21-20, but a Busswitz kill gave the Panthers a two-point edge and Taylor put away a shot to end it.
Senior Cathryn Cheek led Drake with 13 kills. Sophomore Gillian Gergen of Janesville had four kills and two digs for the Bulldogs. Drake hit just .133 for the match while UNI finished at .216.
UNI hosts Indiana State Monday at 6 p.m. in the McLeod Center.
