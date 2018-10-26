CEDAR FALLS -- Even with one of its most potent weapons unavailable Friday, the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team found a way to keep its Missouri Valley Conference record perfect.
With Karlie Taylor missing from the Panther lineup, Valparaiso took UNI the distance at the McLeod Center before the Panthers prevailed in a five-set battle 18-25, 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 15-7.
UNI ran its league record to 11-0 (17-7 overall) while the Crusaders slipped to 20-6 overall and 7-4 in MVC matches.
After hitting at a .079 efficiency in the first set and committing nine attack errors, the Panthers cleaned up their act and found some rhythm to finish at .272 for the match with just 12 more attack errors over the next four sets.
Piper Thomas, who had a big night when UNI won in four sets earlier this season at Valparaiso, delivered again with a team-high 20 kills (.405) and four blocks. Jaydlin Seehase and Kate Busswitz added 13 kills apiece, Rachel Koop finished with 53 assists and 16 digs, Kendyl Sorge had 28 digs, and Baylee Petersen stepped into the lineup with nine kills, four blocks and 21 digs.
After dropping the opening set, UNI found itself in a back-and-forth battle in set two. It was tied nine times, the last at 14-14, before the Panthers went on a 10-2 run to win it.
UNI then dominated the third set, but the Crusaders answered by taking the fourth to force the decisive final game. The Panthers jumped ahead 8-2 and maintained that advantage behind two kills by Seehase, two by Petersen and a block by Petersen and Inga Rotto.
UNI hosts Loyola Saturday at 7 p.m. in the McLeod Center.
