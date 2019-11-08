NORMAL, Ill. -- Not this time.
Back on Oct. 12, Illinois State made the key plays in two sets that went to overtime and handed the University of Northern Iowa its only Missouri Valley Conference volleyball defeat so far this season.
Friday night, the Panthers (19-9 overall, 13-1 MVC) avenged that loss as they pulled out a pair of extended set victories and then buried the Redbirds (14-11, 7-6) in set four for a 22-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-12 win.
It was the 504th victory for Bobbi Petersen as UNI's head coach, moving her past Iradge Ahrabi-Fard atop the program's all-time wins list.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI trailed 22-20 in the second set when a Karlie Taylor kill and service ace tied it at 22-22. It was tied twice more before Kate Busswitz put down back-to-back kills to give the Panthers the 26-24 win.
UNI had to rally again in set three. The Redbirds led 14-9 and fought off Panther rallies until three straight Busswitz kills helped UNI draw even at 19-19. The Panthers then went up 23-20, only to see Illinois State battle back. UNI finally won it 28-26 on another Busswitz kill.
The fourth set was all Panthers. UNI jumped in front 7-0 and never let the Redbirds get any closer than nine points.
Taylor led the Panthers with 22 kills, Kaylissa Arndorfer had 12 and Busswitz finishd with 11. Rachel Koop put up 49 assists and had two of UNI's six service aces. Defensively, Taylor and Abbi Staack had 23 digs apiece while Taylor was in on five blocks and Arndorfer and Emily Holterhaus four each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.