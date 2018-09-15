CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Eighth-ranked Illinois on its home court was more than Northern Iowa could handle Friday as the Illini swept the Panthers on the opening night of the Illini Classic.
Set scores were 25-13, 26-24, 25-21.
UNI (6-5) got 11 kills from Karlie Taylor and eight from Jaydlin Seehase, but hit just .116 for the match. Rachel Koop finished with 22 assists and Kendyl Sorge had a team-best 10 digs.
Illinois (9-0) got 15 kills from Jacqueline Quade and hit .287 as a team.
UNI started the day with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Lipscomb (5-5).
Piper Thomas and Taylor had 14 kills each for an attack that hit .385 as a team. Sorge's 10 digs led a 50-dig team effort, Koop put up 33 assists, Thomas was in on five blocks and Inga Rotto helped on four blocks.
UNI wraps up the tournament Saturday with a 10 a.m. rematch against 10th-ranked Creighton, a team the Panthers defeated in their season-opening tournament at USC.
