EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Northern Iowa found itself fighting an uphill battle all night Friday as Evansville handed the Panthers a five-set Missouri Valley Conference volleyball setback, 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-9.
It was just the second league defeat for UNI (21-9, 15-2), which swept the Aces in three sets decided by a total of 11 points earlier this season. It could have wrecked the Panthers’ league championship hopes, but Bradley’s win over Illinois State Friday kept UNI in position to share the title.
Friday, Evansville (10-20 overall, 4-13 MVC) bolted to big early leads in four of the five sets.
UNI rallied from an 18-10 deficit in the opener to get within 24-22 before the Aces closed it out. The Panthers came up with the key points in the second and third sets to pull away from 23-23 and 25-25 ties, respectively, but Evansville controlled the final two sets.
UNI hit .216 for the match with 28 attack errors and the Aces .254 with 19 miscues.
Karlie Taylor finished with 34 kills and 23 digs for the Panthers. Piper Thomas had 18 kills and four blocks, Jaydlin Seehase had 10 kills, Rachel Koop finished with 59 assists, Kendyl Sorge had 21 digs and Abbi Staack had 18 digs.
Wrestling
IOWA 31, PRINCETON 10: Newcomers Austin DeSanto and Max Murin recorded back-to-back pins in their first Carver-Hawkeye appearances Friday as third-ranked Iowa tossed Princeton 31-10 in a dual wrestling meet.
Spencer Lee got the Hawkeyes started with a technical fall at 125 pounds before DeSanto and Murin put their opponents away early in the next two matches.
Iowa (3-0) also got a pin from Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds and a major decision from Aaron Costello at 285.
Women’s swimming
UNI SETS RECORDS: Katie Taylor set a pair of school records and helped erase a relay mark as the University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming and diving team enjoyed a productive Friday at the Kansas Classic.
Taylor broke the UNI and Kansas Classic record in the 200 individual medley with her time of 1:59.58, set a new mark in the 100 backstroke of 54.24 during the 400 medley relay, where she teamed with Moriah Ross, Crystal Florman and Abby Meyer for a UNI record swim of 3:41.48.
Other top finishes for the Panthers included a win by Florman in the 50 freestyle (23.19) and a third by the 200 freestyle relay of Taylor, Florman, Ross and Meyer (1:33.46).
Wrestling
IOWA 31, PRINCETON 10
125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall over Patrick Glory, 18-2, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) pinned Jonathan Gomez, 3:27, 141 — Max Murin (Iowa) pinned Marshall Keller, 4:23, 149 — Matthew Kolodzik (Pr) dec. Pat Lugo, 7-4, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Quincy Monday, 7-4, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned Dale Tiongson, 3:58, 174 — Travis Stefanik (Pr) maj. dec. Myles Wilson, 15-3, 184 — Cash Wilcke (Iowa) dec. Kevin Parker, 8-3, 197 — Patrick Brucki (Pr) dec. Connor Corbin, 10-3, 285 — Aaron Costello (Iowa) dec. Obinna Ajah, 6-0. (Note: Iowa penalized one team point after 149-pound match).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.