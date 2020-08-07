Fall championships in limbo, UNI volleyball focused on what it can control

The Missouri Valley Conference has delayed the start of fall practice until Aug. 17, the first day of classes for UNI students. Currently, the Panthers will play a conference-only schedule that will begin on Sept. 25 at Bradley.

Should the NCAA decide to cancel its fall championship, the MVC may ultimately delay its season until spring -- an option that would present a variety of new challenges, but may end up allowing more matches to take place.

“If we could have something that looked more normal for a season in the spring, I think there are a lot of people across the country in the volleyball community that would definitely be up for that,” Petersen said.

Perhaps no program was hit as hard by the cancellation of nonconference matches than UNI. Petersen had constructed one of the nation’s toughest schedules outside her league, highlighted by a tournament in Cedar Falls that included Texas, Utah, Missouri and Syracuse.

UNI’s annual rotating tournament with Kentucky, USC and Creighton was planned along with a trip to Notre Dame for a tournament and a big home rivalry match against Iowa State. Petersen is optimistic that UNI will be able to host a tournament in 2021.