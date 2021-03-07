DePaul beats Northern Iowa in four

CEDAR FALLS – DePaul won the final two games to pull out a four-set victory over Northern Iowa in a non-conference volleyball match Sunday at the McLeod Center 32-30, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19.

DePaul hit at a .210 attack percentage for the match.

UNI was led in kills by Kaylissa Arndorfer with 12. Emily Holterhaus had 11 and Inga Rotto 10, while Yagmur Cinel had nine.

Tayler Alden dished out 38 assists and had a team-high five aces. Arndorfer added seven block assists.

Jill Pressly led DePaul with 18 kills.

There were 17 ties and six lead changes in the first game and 32 ties and 15 lead changes in the match.

This match was not originally on each team’s schedule but was put together after UNI lost a weekend series with Illinois State.

UNI returns to action next Sunday and Monday at Valparaiso in a Missouri Valley Conference series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0