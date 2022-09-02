College women's volleyball: UNI falls in four to Southern California

Staff Report
OMAHA, Neb. – Northern Iowa went toe-to-toe with No. 25 Southern California Friday afternoon in a college women’s volleyball match at the Blue Jay Invitational at Creighton.
The Panthers and Trojans split the first two sets before USC closed UNI out, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21.
The Panthers could not contain USC star Skylar Fields who four Trojan attacks in double figures with 22 kills. Kalyah Williams had 13.
UNI looked to be in prime position to extend the match in the fourth set as it lead most of the way, including 18-16. But the Trojans scored the next four points, and nine of the last 12 to finish off the Panthers.
Emily Holterhaus led UNI with 20 kills as she hit at a .348 attack rate. Kira Fallert had 12 kills, while Carly Spies and Kaylissa Arndorfer each had six.
Tayler Alden had 38 assists, while Sydney Petersen had 18 digs.
UNI is set to play Kentucky later this evening at 5 p.m.
Photos: UNI Volleyball home opener against Iowa State
VBall UNI vs. ISU 3
University of Northern Iowa starters are introduced before home opener against Iowa State University on Wednesday at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 1
University of Northern Iowa's Tayler Alden hits the ball over the net against Iowa State University during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 2
University of Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert waits to bump the ball after a serve from Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 4
University of Northern Iowa players celebrate after scoring against Iowa State University in the first set on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 5
University of Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto makes a block at the net against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 6
University of Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert gets the dig against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 7
University of Northern Iowa's Jenna Brandt sets the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 8
University of Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus hits the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 9
University of Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert bumps the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 10
University of Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto attempts to hit the ball between Iowa State University's Eleanor Holthaus and Alexis Engelbrecht on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 11
University of Northern Iowa's Kaylee Donner serves the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 12
University of Northern Iowa's Carly Spies hits the ball against Iowa State University on during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 13
University of Northern Iowa's Megan Witte hits the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 14
University of Northern Iowa players celebrate scoring against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 15
University of Northern Iowa's Tayler Alden hits the ball against Iowa State University during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls earlier this season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 16
University of Northern Iowa's Jenna Brandt bumps the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 17
University of Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus bumps the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall UNI vs. ISU 18
University of Northern Iowa's Jenna Brandt sets the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!