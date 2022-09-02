 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College women's volleyball: UNI falls in four to Southern California

  • Updated
VBall UNI vs. ISU 8

University of Northern Iowa's Emily Holterhaus hits the ball against Iowa State University on Wednesday during the Panthers' home opener at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

OMAHA, Neb. – Northern Iowa went toe-to-toe with No. 25 Southern California Friday afternoon in a college women’s volleyball match at the Blue Jay Invitational at Creighton.

The Panthers and Trojans split the first two sets before USC closed UNI out, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21.

The Panthers could not contain USC star Skylar Fields who four Trojan attacks in double figures with 22 kills. Kalyah Williams had 13.

UNI looked to be in prime position to extend the match in the fourth set as it lead most of the way, including 18-16. But the Trojans scored the next four points, and nine of the last 12 to finish off the Panthers.

Emily Holterhaus led UNI with 20 kills as she hit at a .348 attack rate. Kira Fallert had 12 kills, while Carly Spies and Kaylissa Arndorfer each had six.

Tayler Alden had 38 assists, while Sydney Petersen had 18 digs.

UNI is set to play Kentucky later this evening at 5 p.m. 

Emily Holterhaus mug

Holterhaus
